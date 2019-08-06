Police in Castle Rock were investigating a shooting Tuesday night at a grocery store.
At about 7:45 p.m. police tweeted out a few details stating the victim was taken to a nearby hospital. The shooting happened at the King Soopers off Ridge Road.
"No known threat to the community exists," police wrote on Twitter.
For more on this story visit kktv.com.
Castle Rock Police are on the scene of a shooting at King Soopers on Ridge Road in Castle Rock. One victim was transported to an area hospital. No known threat to the community exists. Ridge road is fully closed between the shopping center and Enders Blvd. please avoid the area. pic.twitter.com/Taxcw8C3B7— Castle Rock Police (@CRPoliceCO) August 7, 2019