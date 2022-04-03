Residents living in the immediate area near the 1000 block of Maxwell Street in Security are asked to shelter in place while El Paso County sheriff’s deputies search for a shooting suspect.
An El Paso County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson says this is not connected to the two shootings in southeast Colorado Springs on Saturday. No further information has been released.
Media staging at the Southeast corner of B Street and Chamberlin South. PIO Sergeant Jason Garrett is 1 hour out. https://t.co/XO5f55DI3G— EPCSheriff (@EPCSheriff) April 3, 2022