A man suspected of shooting another person in the face Tuesday in Cañon City led officers in a car chase before he crashed and was arrested by police, law enforcement said.
Cañon City police responded to a reported shooting in the 800 block of Fairview Avenue around 5:46 p.m. where a victim was found with a gunshot wound to the face. Officers began CPR then the victim was taken to St. Thomas More Hospital with life-threatening injuries. The victim was later transferred using flight Flight for Life to Parkview Medical in Pueblo, police said.
Minutes after officers found the victim, a vehicle matching the description of the one used by the suspect was spotted, police said.
Officers including Cañon City Police, Fremont County Sheriff’s Office and Colorado State Patrol chased the suspect. During the pursuit the suspect rammed a police vehicle and shot a spray of bullets toward officers, police said
The suspect crashed in the 600 block of Dozier Avenue where law enforcement arrested 37-year-old Richard James Salazar. Salazar was taken to St. Thomas More Hospital after the crash, police said.
No officers or other drivers were injured, police said.
Police would not provide any other details about the victim.
Cañon City Police asked anyone who witnessed the shooting or pursuit to call the non-emergency number at 719-276-5600. Those who wish to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at 719-275-7867 (275-STOP) or text 274637 starting with "tips680."