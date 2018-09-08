circlekshooting.jpg
Colorado Springs police responded to a shooting outside a Circle K convenience store early Saturday morning, Sept. 8, 2018. (Courtesy of KKTV)
One person was hurt in a shooting at a Colorado Springs gas station early Saturday.

Police say the victim was shot twice and treated for not life-threatening injuries.

The shooting was reported just after 2 a.m. at the Circle K at the corner of Academy Park Loop and Fountain Boulevard

The suspect was gone by the time that police arrived.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 444-7000. Those who want to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at 634-7867 or 1-800-222-8477.

Liz Forster is a general assignment reporter with a focus on environment and public safety. She is a Colorado College graduate, avid hiker and skier, and sweet potato enthusiast. Liz joined The Gazette in June 2017.

