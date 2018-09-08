One person was hurt in a shooting at a Colorado Springs gas station early Saturday.
Police say the victim was shot twice and treated for not life-threatening injuries.
The shooting was reported just after 2 a.m. at the Circle K at the corner of Academy Park Loop and Fountain Boulevard
The suspect was gone by the time that police arrived.
Anyone with information is asked to call police at 444-7000. Those who want to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at 634-7867 or 1-800-222-8477.
