Colorado Springs police are investigating a shooting that left one man in critical condition Wednesday at Jet Wing Drive and East Fountain Boulevard.
Police said a possible road rage altercation broke out after a man was shot in his vehicle just south of the intersection about 8:30 a.m. The victim was driven to the intersection before police were contacted, CSPD spokesman Lt. Howard Black said.
One lane of northbound Jet Wing and one lane of eastbound Fountain are closed, police tweeted.
The gunman is described as a 20-year-old black male, with a mustache and wearing a hoodie, Black tweeted. The gunman fled in an unknown direction, driving a gold Chevy Impala with temporary tags and damage to the passenger side.
The name of the victim has not been released.
If you spot the Impala or have information to aid the investigation, contact the Colorado Springs Police Department at 719-444-7000.