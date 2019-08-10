Fountain police are investigating a reported shooting Saturday in the 800 block of Santa Fe Avenue.
The shooting was reported around 6 p.m. No arrests have been announced, but police said there is no known threat to the public at this time.
No other information was immediately available.
Anyone with information is asked to call the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office at (719) 390-5555; or if you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers Tip Line at (719) 634 STOP (7867) or 1-800-222-8477.
