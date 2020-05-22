A shooting was reported at Memorial Park in Colorado Springs Friday night, Colorado Springs police said.
Reports of gunfire came in about 8:30 p.m., police said. No other information was provided.
This is a breaking news story and will be updated as information becomes available.
