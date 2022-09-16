7eleven kktv.jfif
Courtesy of KKTV

One person has been detained following a shooting outside a Colorado Springs convenience store Friday morning, reports Gazette news partner KKTV.

Officers surrounded the 7-Eleven at Platte and Wahsatch avenues around 7 a.m. as they responded to the shooting. School District 11 says nearby Palmer High School was briefly on a secured status due to its proximity to the police activity but that as of 7:45 a.m. the status had been lifted.

Police have confirmed only limited details at this time and have not said what the victim’s condition is or what led up to the shooting.

This is a developing story, and we will update as we learn more.

