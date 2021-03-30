Cottonwood shooting

Police respond to the scene of a shooting near Cottonwood Creek Park Monday evening. Photo courtesy KKTV.

One person was taken to the hospital following a shooting Monday night on the northeast side of Colorado Springs.

At about 8:40 p.m. officers were called to a neighborhood near Cottonwood Creek Park. The park is off of Rangewood Drive between East Woodmen Road and Dublin Boulevard.

As of 10 p.m., police were not able to share details on a possible suspect or the status of the victim. At that time, police did not believe it was tied to a shooting that happened a few hours earlier at Memorial Park.

Read the full story with KKTV.

