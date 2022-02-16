A "drug deal gone bad" likely led to the death of a Colorado Springs mother of three, according to an arrest affidavit for Billy Joe Torrez Jr., the man suspected of shooting and killing Samantha Morgan.

Witnesses of the shooting on May 29, 2020, told police they were hanging out in cars at the Retreat at Austin Bluffs Apartments parking lot when a man, later identified as 26-year-old Torrez, demanded money from the group of people in the parking lot; he walked off but returned about 10 minutes later and shot 36-year-old Morgan three times, the affidavit said.

Several of the people hanging out in the parking lot, whom were Morgan's friends and acquaintances, were involved with selling $900 worth of Xanax pills at another location before the shooting and received counterfeit money for the pills, the affidavit read.

The pills had been provided by Torrez's girlfriend, the affidavit said. She was also hanging out with the group at the apartment building parking lot and called Torrez to tell him her friends were ripped off and she needed his help, according to the affidavit.

According to the affidavit, Torrez showed up and spoke with his girlfriend before demanding money from the group while they were sitting in their cars. He robbed one woman of her wallet, left the parking lot, returned to the vehicles and shot Morgan, the affidavit said.

The driver sitting in the car with Morgan drove her to the hospital while another passenger tried to apply pressure to a gunshot wound on her neck, the affidavit read.

Morgan later died at St. Francis Medical Center, the affidavit said.

Police arrested Torrez last August, more than a year after the shooting.

On Tuesday, a Fourth Judicial District judge set a trial date for Torrez to start June 6.

Torrez pleaded not guilty on all charges including first-degree murder, assault and possession of a weapon by a previous offender, among other charges. He is being held in El Paso County jail without bond.