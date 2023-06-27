A shooting late Monday afternoon in northeast Colorado Springs is currently under investigation, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department.

Police said at around 5:30 p.m., officers with the Stetson Hills division received reports of a shooting at an apartment complex near the 4700 block of Nightingale Drive.

Responding officers were able to locate the suspect and victim, who had been shot, before containing the scene, according to an online police blotter entry.

“The gunshot victim was taken to a local hospital where he underwent surgery and is expected to survive,” according to a Lieutenant with the Gold Hill Patrol.

The investigation is active and ongoing, led by the Colorado Springs Assault Unit, according to officials. No arrests have been made at this time.

This article will be updated once more information is received.