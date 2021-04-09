Uintah-Delaware.jpg

Colorado Springs police secure the scene of a deadly shooting Friday in the 3600 block of Uintah Drive near The Citadel mall.

 O'Dell Isaac, The Gazette

A shooting in an eastern Colorado Springs neighborhood left one person dead Friday morning, according to police.

When officers responded to a 10 a.m. call about a shooting in the 3600 block of Uintah Street, northwest of The Citadel mall, they found a deceased male with an apparent gunshot wound, according to police spokesman Lt. James Sokolik.

Officers and detectives blocked off the neighborhood for hours as they collected evidence and interviewed potential witnesses, police said.

No suspect information was released, and no arrests were announced.

While the El Paso County Coroner has not officially determined a cause of death, detectives are investigating the incident as a homicide, Sokolik said.

The death would be the sixth homicide investigation in Colorado Springs in 2021. 

