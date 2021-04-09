A shooting in an eastern Colorado Springs neighborhood left one person dead Friday morning, according to police.
When officers responded to a 10 a.m. call about a shooting in the 3600 block of Uintah Street, northwest of The Citadel mall, they found a deceased male with an apparent gunshot wound, according to police spokesman Lt. James Sokolik.
Officers and detectives blocked off the neighborhood for hours as they collected evidence and interviewed potential witnesses, police said.
No suspect information was released, and no arrests were announced.
While the El Paso County Coroner has not officially determined a cause of death, detectives are investigating the incident as a homicide, Sokolik said.
The death would be the sixth homicide investigation in Colorado Springs in 2021.
HAPPENING NOW ‼️Officers and detectives are investigating a shooting in the area of Uintah and Delaware. One deceased male on scene.PIO not responding to this scene. An update with more information will be released via the Police Blotter when it becomes available.— Colorado Springs Police Department (@CSPDPIO) April 9, 2021
RELATED:
Police warn Colorado Springs neighborhood to stay indoors