A deadly shooting in the Security-Widefield area late Sunday night is under investigation.
A spokesperson for the El Paso County Sheriff's Office said deputies responded to a home on Tranters Creek Way just after 11 p.m., where they found one man dead.
"Right now, we're considering it a suspicious death," EPSO's Jacqueline Kirby told 11 News, adding that there was evidence he had been shot.
She declined to say more, citing the early stage of the investigation.
The home is located in a newer development nearly 3 miles east of Powers Boulevard.