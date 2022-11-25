An investigation is underway in Colorado Springs, as police say a person was shot at a local apartment complex.

Details were limited around 3:50 p.m., but Colorado Springs police say it happened Friday afternoon at the Ridgeview Place Apartments on Knoll Lane, on the east side of Palmer Park and near the intersection of North Academy Boulevard and North Carefree Circle.

Police say that one person was injured, and that officers on scene are looking for a suspect. At the time of writing, police have not released suspect information, and details on the extent of the victim’s injuries are not yet known.

This is a developing story.