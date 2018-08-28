A man was fatally shot Monday night just south of Prospect Lake, Colorado Springs police said.
The man, whose name was not released, was conscious but had an apparent gunshot wound when he was found in the street next to a motorcycle in the 1300 block of East Las Animas Street, police said.
The shooting was reported about 8:45 p.m.
He was taken to a hospital, where he died.
No suspect information was available Tuesday.
As reporters gathered near the shooting site early Tuesday, driver Michael Brown, 51, plowed through a closed road, disregarding crime-scene tape, and struck a police cruiser. Then he hit a KRDO-TV photographer, causing minor injuries.
Photographer Pete Miller was grazed by the vehicle's side mirror, KRDO reported.
Brown kept going but was arrested after a short chase, said police Lt. Howard Black. He was booked into El Paso County jail on suspicion of duty to remain at a scene of an accident, lack of compulsory insurance and driving with a restrained (suspended, revoked or denied) license. He also had a traffic warrant out for his arrest.
Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call police at 444-7000. To remain anonymous, call the Crime Stoppers Tip Line at 634-7867 or 1-800-222-8477.