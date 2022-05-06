Two students from Mitchell High School were hospitalized Friday following a shooting that took place at a nearby fast food restaurant, according to Colorado Springs School District 11 spokesperson Devra Ashby.
Police officials said around 2:55 p.m. a person found a school resource officer at Mitchell, 1205 Potter Drive, after having been shot. Police say the wound does not appear to be life-threatening, but rather a graze based on police scanner traffic.
CSPD is investigating a shooting that occurred in the area of N. Academy and San Miguel. Two juveniles received non-life-threatening gunshot wounds and were transported to a local hospital.— Colorado Springs Police Department (@CSPDPIO) May 6, 2022
According to Ashby, one student was taken with non-life threatening injuries and the other student had bruising.
Ashby said Mitchell went into a hold status around 3 p.m., which delayed students from leaving the campus for the day. She said the school within about an hour got the all clear from police and lifted the status. They released student drivers first and then student walkers, according to Ashby.
All extracurricular events at Mitchell were canceled except for the school's play.
Lt. Patrick David, who works in the police department’s school resource officer unit, said the shooting took place in the area of San Miguel Street and Academy Boulevard.
Two male students reported that they had been shot by another male in his late teens or early 20s. David said he believes that the teens walked back to their school from the location of the shooting, about a half mile away.
David said it’s uncommon for students to return to school after being shot off campus, but he’s glad the two decided to turn to their school resource officer.
“That is not common but I am glad that they feel safe at the school and safe enough to come tell their SROs or tell their administration, ‘Hey we need help,‘“ David said.
David credited the school’s nurse who administered aid to both students before they were taken to the hospital.
The lieutenant did not disclose the age of the students involved and said they have not ruled out the possibility that the shooter could have been another student.
This is a developing story.