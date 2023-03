The El Paso County Sheriff's Office reported it is investigating a shooting east of Colorado Springs early Monday morning.

Around 2:30 a.m., the Sheriff's Office reported a shooting occurred in the 700 block of Hathaway Drive, just north of Peterson Space Force Base and near the Cimarron Hills area in unincorporated El Paso County.

Officials did not provide suspect information and it is unknown whether there are any injuries.

