At least two people were reportedly shot Friday night near carnival rides in a parking lot on the east side of The Citadel mall.
Friends Audrie Vela and Alexis Garcia were arriving at the carnival after 9 p.m. with their two children when they saw several young men open fire on the crowd.
Once the shooting ended, Vela saw two people on the ground. She believes at least one of the shooters was taken into custody.
"We threw our kids under one of the rides and ducked under there as well," Vela said. "Thank God our kids didn't know what was happening. They thought it was just a game. It was terrible."
Police at the scene would not comment.