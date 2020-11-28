Colorado Springs police are investigating a Saturday morning shooting that left two people dead in the North Gate area, according to a report.
Officers responded to a call about a shooting at a residence in the 11900 block of Hanging Valley Way, near Interquest and Voyager parkways, just before 2:00 a.m. Friday, according to Gazette news partner KKTV. When they arrived, they found two shooting victims, both dead.
Witnesses said someone produced a gun and opened fire during a gathering at the residence, according to police.
“We believe this was an isolated incident and there is no immediate threat to the public,” a police official tweeted.
The names of the victims were not released. Police said both victims were adults, but did not say whether they were male or female.
No arrests had been made as of Saturday morning.