One person is reportedly dead after an overnight shooting in southeast Colorado Springs Sunday, according to Gazette news partner KKTV.

Officers responded to the scene at the Sedona Ridge Apartments near Monterey Road and South Circle Drive around 11 p.m. Sunday night, KKTV said. Police vehicles were still on the scene early Monday morning.

Police have not released information on the motive of the shooting or suspect information.

