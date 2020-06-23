El Paso County Sheriff's Office responded to a shooting in Yoder Tuesday, according to KKTV.
A juvenile, whose age is unconfirmed, suffered life-threatening injuries from gunshot at 6:43 p.m. and was taken to a local hospital, according to Jacqueline Kirby, El Paso County Sheriff's Office spokeswomen.
Few details are available at this time. The incident is currently under investigation and police are in the process of interviewing witnesses, according to Kirby.
More details will be available Wednesday morning.
The El Paso County Sheriff's Office posted this tweet.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.