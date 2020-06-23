El Paso County Sheriff's Office responded to a shooting late Tuesday in Yoder, authorities said.
A juvenile, whose age has not been confirmed, suffered life-threatening injuries from gunshot at 6:43 p.m. and was taken to a hospital, said sheriff's office spokeswoman Jacqueline Kirby.
EPSO Responding to a shooting in Yoder. PIO enroute. Media staging will be at Yoder Post Office. pic.twitter.com/xgfZj8ROEy— EPCSheriff (@EPCSheriff) June 24, 2020
The shooting is under investigation and police are in the process of interviewing witnesses, Kirby said, and that more details will be available Wednesday morning.
