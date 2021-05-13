A shooting near Prospect Lake Wednesday evening left a male victim with life-threatening injuries, police said.
Colorado Springs police officers responded to an unrelated call at UCHealth Memorial Hospital Central when a vehicle dropped off a male victim with life-threatening injuries, officers said.
Medical personnel treated the victim and officers discovered he had been shot in the southeast parking lot of Prospect Lake near the 900 block of Prospect Lake Drive, police said.
Police did not make any arrests, officers said.