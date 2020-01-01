A man was shot early Wednesday in east Colorado Springs.
Around 1 a.m. on New Year's Day, officers responded to a reported disturbance involving a shooting in the 8000 block of Steward Lane in Stetson Hills. Upon arrival, they were told a man had been shot, but had left the scene.
Officers found shell casings in the street, but no victim or suspects. At 2:30 a.m. officers were notified that a man arrived at a local hospital with a non-life threatening injury that was possibly related to the previous incident.
No suspects have been identified. The investigation is ongoing.