The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office issued a shelter-in-place order late Thursday around a Widefield home in which a man barricaded himself.
Law enforcement received reports around 5 p.m. that the man had fired a shot from within a vehicle and aimed his weapon at bystanders before darting into a home near the 100 block of Cornell Street. Deputies closed the street down and issued a shelter-in-place order for a roughly 8-mile radius around the home.
No one was injured in the incident, Sheriff's Office spokesperson Lt. Deborah Mynatt said, but medical staff were on scene.
Also among the small army of law enforcement surrounding the home Thursday evening, Mynatt said, were SWAT units and crisis negotiators.
“Our No. 1 goal is to have a peaceful resolution,” Mynatt said.
Bri McGrew, who lives two doors down from the house the man was barricaded in, was out getting food for family members who were in her home when police closed down her street.
“I told them they could come out to get it if they want, but I don’t think they’re going to come out,” she said.
Police haven’t given an estimate on how long the shelter-in-place order, or the road closure, will last, but Mynatt asked that people who live in the neighborhood trying to get home stay away. The standoff could last for hours, she advised.