Colorado Springs police are looking for suspects in a shooting that happened shortly after 3:30 a.m. Monday.

A man was shot several times near the Galley Manor Apartments on Galley Road and was left in the street, where police said they found him.

The victim was transported to the hospital, and is in critical but stable condition, police said.

Officers from several police divisions were dispatched to reports of a possible shooting in the 3000 block of Galley Road.

Police said they are continuing to investigate the incident.