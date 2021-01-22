Police are investigating the apparent shooting death of a man whose body was found in eastern Colorado Springs early Friday, officials said.
The shooting was reported around 4:40 a.m. in the 4700 block of Jet Wing Circle west of the Colorado Springs Airport, according to police.
When officers arrived, they found a man dead with a gunshot wound, police tweeted.
The victim's name and age were not released.
No arrests have been announced, but police said they don't believe there is any danger to the public.
