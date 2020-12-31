Colorado Springs police say a 36-year-old man shot to death Tuesday night is the 39th homicide of 2020, making it the city’s deadliest year on record and dwarfing the 24 homicides that occurred in 2019.
Matthew Morrow of Colorado Springs was found with a gunshot wound at about 9:26 p.m., when police responded to a call about a shooting in the 1200 block of Potter Drive, according to a news release. Morrow died shortly after being taken to a local hospital, police said.
The El Paso County Coroner’s Office has yet to officially officially rule on the cause of death, but police said they have enough evidence to treat it as a homicide.
Twenty-year-old Enrique Joseph Martinez, who was arrested in connection with Morrow’s death, could face a felony charge of second-degree murder, police said.
Martinez was held at the El Paso County jail Thursday in lieu of $200,000 bail, jail records show.
Police haven't said what led to the death or whether others could have been involved.
"Further details will be released in the future as appropriate," police said in a statement.
Police confirmed, though, that 2020 was the deadliest year they have seen.
"We talk about records, because the numbers are something we can grasp,” said police spokesman Lt. James Sokolik. “But each of these numbers represents a life destroyed, and a family missing a loved one. It’s a terrible thing.”
The prior record for homicides in Colorado Springs was 38, set in 2018, according to police.
The city also had a record number of traffic fatalities this year with 50, topping the previous record of 48 set in 2018.