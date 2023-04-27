Two suspects are still at large following a shooting and car chase in east Colorado Springs early Thursday morning.

Police said at 12:27 a.m., officials received numerous reports of shots fired near the 3100 block of East Dale Street with information that two victims were allegedly being shot at by multiple suspects.

The suspects fled the scene in a black Jeep Cherokee, described as having front-end damage. They returned shortly after, firing additional shots at the victims, according to police.

Officials said no injuries were reported from the scene. At least one apartment and one vehicle in the area were struck by gunfire.

Around an hour later at 1:29 a.m., police with the Stetson Hills Division located the suspect vehicle driving in the area.

According to officials, a pursuit was initiated, followed by a tactical vehicle intervention near the 5800 block of Barnes Road.

A single suspect sustained minor injuries during the incident and was taken to a local hospital for treatment before being brought into custody, according to police.

Police said two suspects are still outstanding, however, there is no current threat to the public.