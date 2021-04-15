One person was shot during an attempted break-in at a medical marijuana dispensary in northeast Colorado Springs.
Police tell 11 News that the would-be burglar tried to get into the store by ramming their vehicle into the building but was unsuccessful. A citizen who saw the burglary attempt unfolding tried to stop the suspect and was shot. The victim was rushed to the hospital in unknown condition and the suspect ran from the scene.
The suspect has only been described as a thin, 5-foot-9 white or Hispanic male in his early 20s.
The crime was reported at the Altitude Organic Medicine on North Academy between Woodmen and Dublin.