Two people were injured Saturday morning in a shooting at a cannabis store on the east side of Colorado Springs, according to police.

The two have serious but non life-threatening injuries. One to three suspects are being sought, police said, and no arrests have been made.

Police said they first got the call of a shooting around 3:45 a.m. at NuVue Pharma Dispensary in Colorado Springs. The store is on the 2300 block of East Platte Avenue near Boulder Street. Police said in their initial reports that three people got into a fight and then guns were drawn.

