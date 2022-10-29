FOUNTAIN, Colo. (KKTV) - A man was arrested early Saturday morning in Fountain after a shooting outside of a bar left one man dead.

Police said officers were dispatched to the Corner Pocket bar on South Highway 85 shortly after 12:30 a.m. in reference to a shooting. When they arrived, officials said they found a deceased adult man.

Witnesses told police that the victim and the suspect, 25-year-old Robert Kristo, were in a physical altercation inside the bar that ended in the shooting outside of the bar. Witnesses added that the suspect immediately fled the scene.

