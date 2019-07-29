A large house party in Green Mountain Falls ended in a shootout early Sunday when a group of people left after an altercation, then returned and fired shots at the house, according to the El Paso County Sheriff's Office.
A person inside the home in the 10500 block of Ute Pass Avenue returned gunfire, deputies said.
James Reynolds, a bartender at The Blue Moose Tavern, said the crowd at the party was enormous just prior to the shooting a block west of the tavern, Gazette news partner, KKTV reports.
"I started seeing cars pull up maybe 10:30, 11. You know, a lot of teenagers who weren't even coming into the bar. Just walking in the streets, which is not normal for here," Reynolds told KKTV.
The same crowd scattered about two hours later after the shooting, with many fleeing to the bar to hide, Reynolds said.
According to Reynolds, up to 70 teens were running around and 15 cars drove out of the area, some not without lit headlights. Other teens sought shelter at the tavern at 10530 Ute Pass Ave.
"If a teenager did come to the door, we would pat them down before they came in. A lot of them were just in shock," Reynolds told KKTV.
No injuries were reported but multiple homes and other structures in the area were hit by bullets. Deputies were called to assist the Green Mountain Falls Town Marshal, the county's smallest police agency.
Deputies are still investigating the shooting and do not believe there is any threat to the public. Deputies asked that anyone with information on the shooting contact them at 719-390-5555.