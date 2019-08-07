Three suspects are on the run after a shooting left one man seriously injured at a King Soopers in Castle Rock Tuesday evening, police said.
Police responded about 7 p.m. on reports of a shooting at the grocery store at 750 North Ridge Road and found one man shot once in his upper body.
There was an altercation between three men and the victim, whose name has not been released and the shooters fled in an early 2000's model maroon sports utility vehicle, police said.
Police describe the suspects as one white male and two Hispanic males, each wearing white painting uniforms and in their mid-20's. Police said there is no threat to the public but if the men are spotted, do not approach them and call Castle Rock Police at 303-663-6100.
Castle Rock Police are on the scene of a shooting at King Soopers on Ridge Road in Castle Rock. One victim was transported to an area hospital. No known threat to the community exists. Ridge road is fully closed between the shopping center and Enders Blvd. please avoid the area. pic.twitter.com/Taxcw8C3B7— Castle Rock Police (@CRPoliceCO) August 7, 2019
Police said the victim is 25-years-old and is recovering at a hospital in serious condition.