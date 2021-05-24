There has been an officer-involved shooting in Fountain, the El Paso County Sheriff's Department tweeted Monday evening.
More details are expected at a 9 p.m. press conference near John Ceresa Park. A Gazette reporter is en route.
Mesa Ridge Parkway in Fountain has been closed from I-25 to Highway 85 on Monday afternoon and evening while officers searched for an armed suspect.
Fountain police have asked the public to avoid the area of Willow Springs Ponds and urged them to stay off the trails that connect to the ponds.
It is unclear if the two events are connected.
This is a developing story and will be updated.