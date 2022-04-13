041422-news-missing-man1
The El Paso County Sheriff's Office seeks public help in finding a man who went missing Tuesday morning.

In a news release, the sheriff's office said Alejandro Ortiz, 50, was last seen on the 100 block of Brockdell Drive in the Security-Widefield area. He is described as 5-foot-5 and 170 pounds with brown eyes and black hair.

He was wearing glasses and a black jacket at the time of his disappearance.

"He has a mental health condition and needs his medication," the sheriff's office said.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call the sheriff's office at 719-390-5555.

