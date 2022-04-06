The El Paso County Sheriff's Office seeks the public's help in identifying a woman believed to have been squatting at a home northeast of Colorado Springs where stolen items were found.
On March 12, a real estate agent found evidence of "a squatter unlawfully living in the home" on the 10000 block of Burgess Road in the county's unincorporated area, the sheriff's office said. Items believed to have been stolen were found inside.
The evidence led investigators to a surveillance video of the woman at a Walmart, the agency said.
The woman is described to be between in her 20s or 30s with long brown hair; she was wearing dark clothing and carrying a tan clutch wallet in the footage.
Anyone who knows the woman's whereabouts is asked to call the sheriff's office at 719-390-5555 or leave a tip at 719-520-7777.