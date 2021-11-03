The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help locating the driver of a pickup truck who rammed a moving patrol car and then sped off early Monday morning.
The crash happened just before 1 a.m. as an EPSO sergeant was investigating a suspicious vehicle parked in a construction area in Cimarron Hills, north of Constitution Avenue and Shawnee Drive in an unincorporated part of the county east of Colorado Springs.
The sergeant was pulling in behind the suspicious vehicle when the driver of the pickup reversed and “purposefully struck the sergeant’s marked patrol vehicle at a high rate of speed,” according to the Sheriff's Office. Though the crash caused significant damage to both vehicles, the sergeant was uninjured.
The driver of the pickup immediately fled the scene. Despite a search by sheriff's deputies and members of the Colorado State Patrol, the suspect was not found and remained at large Tuesday afternoon.
Police describe the suspect vehicle as a single cab, late 1990s white Ford pickup with no visible registration. The truck bed contained scrap wood partially covered with a blue tarp. The vehicle should have damage to its tailgate area and is missing a taillight.
If you see a vehicle matching this description, please call Sgt. Scott Mackey at 719-352-5079.