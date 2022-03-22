The El Paso County Sheriff's Office seeks public help in finding a 12-year-old girl who is believed to have been taken by her mother.
In a news release Tuesday, the Sheriff's Office said that Kaydence Reaume was last seen Feb. 14 leaving with her mother from her father's home on the 7800 block of Tennis Lane, east of Colorado Springs, in the county's unincorporated area. The girl was supposed to return to her father that evening but she never did, the Sheriff's Office said.
Kaydence's father has legal custody of his daughter, the Sheriff's Office said.
The Sheriff's Office believes the girl's mother, Kayla Brookshire, could be driving a sliver Honda Accord with a Michigan license plate. Though she has ties to the Denver and Greeley areas, the mother could be headed back to Michigan, the Sheriff's Office said.
Reaume is described as 5-foot-2 and 140 pounds with blonde hair and blue eyes, the Sheriff's Office said. Brookshire is 33 years old, 5-foot-5 and 150 pounds with brown hair and hazel eyes.
Anyone with information about the mother and daughter's whereabouts is asked to call the Sheriff's Office at 719-390-5555 or leave an anonymous tip at 719-520-7777.