Thursday afternoon, the El Paso County Sheriff's Office released the names of three deputies involved in the shooting of an armed suicidal man in Peyton earlier this month.
Deputies Ryan Gonzales, David Fisher and Andrew Peery were the three deputies who fired their guns, killing him, a release with the sheriff's office states. The three deputies were placed on administrative leave in the aftermath.
Deputies first contacted the man at about 2:30 p.m. He was in the area of Gollihar Road and Gollihar Court, a rural area of unincorporated El Paso County near Peyton. Multiple deputies were on scene including some from the patrol division, tactical support unit and K9. The deputies were also assisted by the sheriff's office behavioral health unit.
Eventually the man retreated behind a line of trees where he could see the deputies. Over the next several hours, deputies attempted to deescalate the situation with the man over the phone, officials the sheriff's office said. At 7 p.m., the sheriff's office issued a shelter-in-place alert, telling people to lock their doors and avoid windows.
While deputies attempted to calm the man, he fired a gun at them at least one time, officials with the sheriff's office said. Gonzales, Fisher and Peery each fired their guns at least once in response. The man was hit and eventually died on scene, despite attempts by medical personnel to save him.
Gonzales has been with the sheriff's office since 2007, officials said. Fisher has been a deputy with the sheriff's office since 2014 and Peery started in 2016. All three deputies are assigned to the tactical support unit.