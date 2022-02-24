A search is on for a thief who stole a package from the porch of a home northeast of Colorado Springs on Tuesday before hopping into a "distinctive"-looking car, the El Paso County Sheriff's Office said.
A thief was seen about 2:30 p.m. Tuesday via Ring doorbell footage stealing a package from the 4000 block of Ruby Drive, in the county's unincorporated area, the Sheriff's Office said. The neighborhood is near Austin Bluffs Parkway and Old Farm Drive.
In the footage, the Sheriff's Office said, the thief is wearing a gray hoodie and "sagging" black pants. The thief steals the packages and hops into the passenger side of what appears to be a blue, mid-2000s Ford Focus hatchback with possible front end damage and a quarter panel painted white.
The rims of the car are different in the front and back as well, the Sheriff's Office said.
"This suspect vehicle is certainly distinctive and it's likely someone knows where we can find it and consequently this suspect," the Sheriff's Office said.
Anyone with information about the theft is asked to call the sheriff's office at 719-390-5555 or the department's tip line at 719-520-6666.