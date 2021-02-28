The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office has lifted Stage 1 fire restrictions throughout the county effective at noon Monday.
“While the restrictions will be lifted, we continue to stress using caution when using any open fire and or flame-producing devices,” sheriff’s spokeswoman Jacqueline Reed said in a statement. “Always keep a safe area for their use and make sure you keep fire suppression items available.”
Stage 1 restrictions ban most open burning and smoking outdoors, among other activities that bring the risk of wildfires.
The sheriff's office urged people to contact their local fire department before engaging in any burning that has been allowed in the past.
While some parts of El Paso County have received plenty of moisture, other areas remain dry and at risk of wildfires, particularly along the county’s eastern border, the agency said.