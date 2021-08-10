The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of a 4-year-old child who they say died as a result of child abuse or neglect.
El Paso County detectives responded to a hotel in the 100 block of Manitou Avenue just before midnight July 24 after receiving a call from the Manitou Springs Police Department asking for help in investigating the death of a 4-year-old child.
In connection with the investigation, detectives carried out search warrants on three hotel rooms, but found “nothing suspicious surrounding the incident.”
On Tuesday, detectives and medical professionals with the coroner’s office announced the case as involving child abuse or neglect that resulted in death, a potential felony in Colorado. A cause of death will be released by the coroner’s office, deputies said.
In the meantime, the sheriff’s office said that there is no known threat to the community.