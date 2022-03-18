The El Paso County Sheriff's Office identified on Friday a man suspected of stealing a $17,000 package last month from a porch of a home northeast of Colorado Springs.
Gazette news partner KKTV reported that the item was a dialysis machine.
The Sheriff's Office has identified the suspected porch thief as Adolphus Mathis, 27. He is described as 5-foot-9 and 145 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.
The theft took place just after 2:30 p.m. Feb. 22 on the 4000 block of Ruby Drive. The resident's Ring doorbell captured a thief wearing a gray hoodie and "sagging" black pants stealing the package. He then hops into the passenger side of what appears to be a blue, mid-2000s Ford Focus hatchback with possible front-end damage and a quarter panel painted white, the Sheriff's Office reported.
Anyone with information about the theft is asked to call the Sheriff's Office at 719-390-5555 or the department's tip line at 719-520-7777.