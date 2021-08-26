The El Paso County Sheriff's Office identified the man they arrested Wednesday who is suspected of attempting to kidnap multiple women.
Deputies arrested Steven Vigil after a car chase Wednesday evening.
Emergency callers reported seeing a man drag a woman out of an SUV and into another vehicle at the Sonic Drive-In at 310 Main St/ in Security and said he fired multiple shots, the sheriff's office said. The woman was found hours later.
Later in the evening, deputies say the man assaulted another woman and forced her into a car. That woman ran away, but Vigil pulled a child that was in the back seat onto his lap, the sheriff's office said.
Law enforcement officials say they safely recovered the child and arrested Vigil after a short pursuit.
Vigil is accused of attempted first-degree attempted murder, attempted first-degree kidnapping, eluding and child abuse.