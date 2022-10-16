Sheriff's Office: El Paso County jail inmate dies in custody

A female inmate died Friday while in custody at the El Paso County Jail, according to a news release from the Sheriff’s Office.
Felicia Hudson, 58, was found unresponsive in her cell at about 10:20 p.m., Friday, the release stated. Medical staff and Sheriff’s Office personnel performed life-saving measures until first-responders took over, but Hudson was pronounced dead. She was the sole occupant of the cell, officials said.
The El Paso County Coroner’s office will make an official determination as to how Hudson died, according to the release.
Husdon’s death occurred a day before a group of protesters staged a demonstration outside the El Paso County Criminal Justice Center. About 30 people, organized by a group called the Colorado Springs Peoples Coalition, showed up outside the building Saturday in response to the recent in-custody death of Dezaree Archuleta and six other inmates who have died at the El Paso County Jail this year.
“The Sheriff’s dept (sic) doesn’t seem to be taking proper care of inmates with mental health issues. They don’t seem to care,” Shelly Romera, Archuleta’s mother, said in a written statement. “They just need to be held accountable.”