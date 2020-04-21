The El Paso County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in identifying a person suspected of stealing a package off a porch in Falcon.
The thief was captured on video surveillance taking a package shortly after it was delivered about 4 p.m. April 3 in the 9000 block of Royal Melbourne Circle, the Sheriff's Office said in a news release.
The suspect placed it under their left arm and slowly walked back into their car.
Anyone with information to this crime can call the Patrol Tip Line at (719) 520-7777.