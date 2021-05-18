In a bid to recruit more electronic eyes to spot crime, the El Paso County Sheriff's Office wants residents and business to register video surveillance cameras in a program that law enforcement officials say will keep the community safer.
People across the county can fill out an online registration form that tells deputies how many cameras are installed on a property and whether they're inside or outside.
If a crime occurs in a nearby location the sheriff's office can contact residents and businesses with registered cameras and request access to the video footage to help investigators.
Brent Ambuehl, Sheriff's Office crime prevention coordinator, said the program is a "useful tool" for helping solve property crimes, especially incidents of porch package thefts, car break-ins and burglaries.
"This just gives us an opportunity to ... know where they can go to possibly have cameras that are registered," Ambuehl said.
Ambuehl worked on the program for the past three years and said as many as 110 residents and businesses have cameras registered. During that time he said 18 package thefts were solved using the community video program.
"It's a way to get a wider net of information out to people," Ambuehl said.
People can get more information by calling (719) 520-7151.
The program seeks to give deputies quicker and more extensive access to crime scenes but Denise Maes, the Public Policy Director for the American Civil Liberties Union of Colorado, said programs like these can can infringe on privacy.
"They are exposing a great deal of privacy when the police go and access the footage from that camera,” Maes said.
Maes said the program could allow police to learn too much, like a resident's daily habits.
"It is invasive and I just think people need to understand that before they sign up for these sorts of programs," Maes said.
Bernard Chao, a professor at the University of Denver's Sturm College of Law is less concerned about the program than if deputies had preauthorized access to video cameras. Chao said unfettered access to private video cameras could easily be abused.
Camera footage must be requested on a case-by-case basis, but Chao questions the programs effectiveness in stopping crime.
"It’s not clear to me that this video footage helps track down these folks,” Chao said.
Deputies would still need other information to compare with the video footage with in order to find suspects, Chao said.
For Ambuehl, more cameras means more resources to solve crimes.
"I would rather have just more eyes in a neighborhood because they know their neighborhoods better than we ever would," Ambuehl said. "And they know what doesn't belong and what does belong and cameras tell the story."