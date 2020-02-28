The El Paso County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in its investigation into a police shooting at a fast-food drive-thru Thursday in eastern Colorado Springs.
The Sheriff's Office, which is investigating the shooting, is asking for anyone who was in the area of Powers Boulevard and Galley Road between 3:30 a.m. and 4 a.m. to call its tip line at 520-6666.
About 3:40 a.m., an off-duty Colorado Springs police officer called 911 to report that he had been involved in a shooting at the Carl's Jr. drive-thru, 1059 Space Center Drive, the Sheriff's Office said in a news release.
According to the Sheriff's Office, the officer shot and killed a man after he broke into his car and threatened him with a weapon. The officer fired at least one round at the man, who died on the scene.
Sheriff's spokeswoman Deborah Mynatt couldn't say if the dead man was actually armed.
The officer, who was wearing civilian clothes and was headed home from work, was not hurt, said Colorado Springs police spokesman Sgt. Jason Newton.
Authorities have yet to identify the officer or the man.