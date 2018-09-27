race+car3.jpg
This 1965 BMW race car is missing.

 Courtesy of the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office.
The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help finding the thief who took a rare 1965 BMW race car worth $150,000.

The car and the 23-foot white box trailer it was in were taken between 7 and 11 a.m. Saturday, the Sheriff’s Office said.

Detectives with the area’s vehicle-theft task force found the trailer and car Monday in the 5000 Block of Hopkins Drive in Security-Widefield, but the thief hasn’t been caught.

“This vehicle is very rare and has been painstakingly restored and exhibited in shows and races around the country,” said a post on the Facebook page of local dealership Winslow BMW. The car belongs to Richard Meinig, a local BMW enthusiast , the post says.

“It also represents a very important piece of BMW heritage as it is one of only 200 ever built.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Mike Boggs at 719-520-7129 or mikeboggs@elpasoco.com. Tips also can be called in to the Sheriff’s Office at 719-520-6666.

