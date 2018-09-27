The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help finding the thief who took a rare 1965 BMW race car worth $150,000.
The car and the 23-foot white box trailer it was in were taken between 7 and 11 a.m. Saturday, the Sheriff’s Office said.
Detectives with the area’s vehicle-theft task force found the trailer and car Monday in the 5000 Block of Hopkins Drive in Security-Widefield, but the thief hasn’t been caught.
“This vehicle is very rare and has been painstakingly restored and exhibited in shows and races around the country,” said a post on the Facebook page of local dealership Winslow BMW. The car belongs to Richard Meinig, a local BMW enthusiast , the post says.
“It also represents a very important piece of BMW heritage as it is one of only 200 ever built.”
Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Mike Boggs at 719-520-7129 or mikeboggs@elpasoco.com. Tips also can be called in to the Sheriff’s Office at 719-520-6666.